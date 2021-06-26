News
Mike Pence Proud He Certified Biden’s Election, Unloads on Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence says he is proud he certified the 2020 election for Joe Biden and slammed President Trump.
Former Vice President Mike Pence says he is proud he certified the 2020 election for Joe Biden and slammed President Trump over the so-called “insurrection” of Jan. 6.
Pence was speaking to a crowd at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Thursday when he said that he still feels that certifying the 2020 election was the right thing to do.
“I will always be proud that we did our part on that tragic day to reconvene the Congress and fulfilled our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States,” Pence said.
Trending: Trump was Moments Away from Invoking Insurrection Act According to New Report
The former VP appeared in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 800 at the hilltop library, the Daily Mail reported.
Do you think the 2nd Amendment will be destroyed by the Biden Administration? (1)
“Now, I understand the disappointment many feel about the last election,” Pence added. “I can relate. I was on the ballot. But you know, there’s more at stake than our party and our political fortunes in this moment. If we lose faith in the Constitution, we won’t just lose elections – we’ll lose our country.”
Pence has also said that he doesn’t think that he and President Trump will ever see “eye-to-eye” on what happened on January 6 in the capital.
The former VP clearly agrees that the incursion at the capitol was an “insurrection.”
Pence is not on our side, folks. He agrees with the lies of the left.
There was NO “insurrection” on Jan. 6th.
And Pence thinks that he is going to be a candidate for president?
Hardly.
Your days are done, sir. Retire.
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.
News
University Professor Claims Proper Grammar is ‘Racist’ and ‘White Supremacist’
A University professor has proclaimed that proper grammar is a “racist” idea imposed by white supremacists.
A University professor has proclaimed that proper grammar is a “racist” idea imposed by white supremacists. Once again, we see a leftist saying blacks are too stupid to learn something that others find little trouble picking up. During a June 17 virtual “Antiracist Pedagogy Symposium” sponsored by Maryland’s Towson University, April Baker-Bell, an associate Professor of Language, Literacy, and English Education at Michigan State University, claimed that Standard English among teachers is used to maintain racist assumptions about “Black language.” This anti-intellectual “professor” claimed that “anti-Blackness that is used to diminish black language of Black students in classrooms is not separate from the rampant and deliberate anti-black racism and violence inflicted upon black people in society.” “Teacher attitudes include assumptions that Black students are somehow linguistically, morally, and intellectually inferior because they communicate in Black language,” Bell added. Bell wasn’t alone during the symposium, according to Campus Reform. Indiana University of Pennsylvania English professor Cristina Sánchez-Martín added that she works toward “undoing Whiteness” in her students’ writing. “The repeated references to ‘correct grammar’ and ‘standard language’ reinforce master narratives of English only as White and monolingualism and a deficit view of multilingualism,” she added. These anti-education cretins aren’t alone in claiming that facts are “racist.” Math has also been attacked as “white supremacist.” Many more of these activists pretending to be teachers have been claiming that correct answers is math are subjective and anyone who claims two plus two equals four is a racist imposing white supremacy on poor, stupid, uneducable blacks. Why blacks put up with these lies is anyone’s guess. Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.
News
Poll: 80% Feel Border is a ‘Serious Crisis,’ Want Trump’s Policies Returned
Americans feel that Biden has created a massive crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico and most of them want Trump’s policies restored.
A new poll by Harvard University/Harris has found that a large number of Americans feel that Biden has created a massive crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico and most of them want Trump’s policies restored. The Harvard/Harris poll found that 80 percent of respondents feel that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are not treating the problem seriously enough. Since it took Biden and Harris 156 days to make a trip to the border, it is clear that they haven’t been all that interested in the problems there. Meanwhile, it seems that every other week, Biden is announcing new policies to further weaken our immigration laws. Just last week, for instance, Biden sent messages to illegal aliens previously deported during the Trump administration that they should come right back to the border, and he’ll let them in with little fuss. Worse, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol announced that encounters with illegals is now up 675 percent during Biden’s administration. The Harvard poll went on to show that 68 percent said Biden is encouraging illegal immigration, while 55 percent said that former President Trump’s tough border policies should have remained in place. https://twitter.com/Anthea06274890/status/1408802366795784193 “Sixty-four percent of registered voters want the Biden administration to issue new, stricter policies to reduce the flow of people across the border. Only 7% of voters could accurately call out the amount of monthly illegal immigrants crossing into the U.S. with 84% underestimate the number, suggesting we should expect stronger voter reactions if the crisis evolves further. Overall, 74% of voters view the current surge in illegal immigrants as a crisis that needs to be addressed immediately, and 56% do not view climate change, racism, and sexism as root causes of migration from South and Central America,” Pollster Mark Penn said of their poll. Follow Warner Todd…
Latest Articles
University Professor Claims Proper Grammar is ‘Racist’ and ‘White Supremacist’
A University professor has proclaimed that proper grammar is a "racist" idea imposed by white supremacists.
Disgraceful: US Olympian Turns Her Back on Flag While Anthem Plays, Accuses Organizers of 'Setup'
Parler Facebook Twitter U.S. Olympian Gwendolyn Berry’s contempt for the country she will have the honor to represent at the...
Poll: 80% Feel Border is a ‘Serious Crisis,’ Want Trump’s Policies Returned
Americans feel that Biden has created a massive crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico and most of them want...
LIST: Big Tech Companies Ranked Conservative to Liberal by Employee Political Donations
According to a list of Big Tech employee political donations, Netflix is one of the most extreme, left-wing companies.
Make-A-Wish Foundation Stiffs Terminally Ill Kids Who Aren’t Vaccinated
The leftists running the Make-a-Wish foundation are refusing to grant wishes for terminally ill kids who aren't vaccinated.
Best of the Week
-
News5 days ago
McAfee Dead in Prison After Repeatedly Declaring He Would Not Kill Himself
-
News5 days ago
Biden’s Air Force Thrilled to Host First Drag Queen Show ‘Essential to Morale, Readiness’
-
News6 days ago
Russia Continues Harassment of American Military Just 35 Miles Off US Coast
-
News4 days ago
Biden Warns Americans that He Has Nukes and F-15s to Kill Lawful Gun Owners if They Oppose Him
-
Wire5 days ago
Confirmed: Disguised Leftists Infiltrated Trump Crowd on Jan. 6, Said They Told FBI How to Infiltrate MAGA
-
News3 days ago
Trump Organization Told to Expect Criminal Charges in Coming Days
-
Opinion4 days ago
Trump Takes Second Place in 2024 GOP Candidate Polling
-
News5 days ago
Lab Finds Zero Fish DNA After Testing Subway’s Tuna Sandwich
-
Wire5 days ago
Tyranny: Concerned Parents Arrested After School Board Cuts Off Comments on Trans, CRT Policies
-
Opinion6 days ago
Biden Forced to Abandon July 4th Publicity Stunt as Vaccine Push Fails
-
News4 days ago
Miami Building Collapsed After Years of Sinking into the Earth
-
Opinion4 days ago
Biden Land Management Nominee Advocates for Human Population Control