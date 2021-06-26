Former Vice President Mike Pence says he is proud he certified the 2020 election for Joe Biden and slammed President Trump over the so-called “insurrection” of Jan. 6.

Pence was speaking to a crowd at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Thursday when he said that he still feels that certifying the 2020 election was the right thing to do.

“I will always be proud that we did our part on that tragic day to reconvene the Congress and fulfilled our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States,” Pence said.

The former VP appeared in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 800 at the hilltop library, the Daily Mail reported.

“Now, I understand the disappointment many feel about the last election,” Pence added. “I can relate. I was on the ballot. But you know, there’s more at stake than our party and our political fortunes in this moment. If we lose faith in the Constitution, we won’t just lose elections – we’ll lose our country.”

Pence has also said that he doesn’t think that he and President Trump will ever see “eye-to-eye” on what happened on January 6 in the capital.

The former VP clearly agrees that the incursion at the capitol was an “insurrection.”

Pence is not on our side, folks. He agrees with the lies of the left.

There was NO “insurrection” on Jan. 6th.

And Pence thinks that he is going to be a candidate for president?

Hardly.

Your days are done, sir. Retire.

